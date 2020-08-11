Three purchases were approved at Monday nights’ meeting of the Trenton City Council.

A purchase for fencing to surround the new fire training tower, along with another purchase that involves a specialized camera for the sewer department to inspect underground mains, and the third item is the purchase of shirts for council members to wear.

By ordinance, the council officially approved an agreement to buy 710 linear feet of chain link fence, six feet high, with three drive-through gates at the fire training tower. The cost of the purchase from the Challenger Fencing Company of Basehor, Kansas is $26,250. The money comes from the fire department sales tax fund.

On a voice vote, the council agreed to buy a “state-of-the-art” Rover X camera system from Key Equipment and Supply Company of Kansas City, Kansas. It’s described as a six-wheel, steerable crawler with sensors, a transmitter, and still image picture and video recording. The cost to the city with software is $78,551 after a $10,000 trade-in of the city’s older Rover camera system. Kenny Ricketts of the sewer department noted the older unit has components that are out of date and support for it is no longer available.

The council approved spending city funds to purchase polo shirts for the eight members to wear to better identify them to the public when they attend meetings and civic events. The shirts are to be bought from Lucky Dog Embroidery for $28 each; which makes the total $224. Each shirt is to include a name and the city logo. Money comes from the city councils’ expense account.

Acting on recommendations from the Trenton Administrative Committee, the council agreed to have a policy presented regarding the release of liens that the city places on demolition properties. When a purchase of a lot is sought, the city will establish the fee at 10% of the lien or $500 whichever is greater. Family and/or household members will be restricted from purchasing the property for the new lien fee.

A letter is to be sent to landlords at Trenton explaining Rapid Removal Disposal will waive the delivery and pickup fee on “cleanouts” and only charge a tonnage fee.

Tabled for review next year in the city budget process were the possible purchase of eight iPad tablets for the council as well as giving each councilman their own email address on the Trenton city website. The cost of each iPad was reported between $200 and $500 depending on the size of the screen, pen stylus, and warranty. To have a secure email account was mentioned to cost $15.00 a month per individual account.

The five council members physically present at city hall, three others, and the Mayor on Zoom, also heard attorney for the city Tara Walker discuss the legal responsibilities for council members to follow. It’s an annual training session.

It was announced a bid opening is August 20, 2020, regarding work planned at the Trenton airport. This part of the project is for pavement and T-hangar removal, grading, the base course, concrete work, marking, seeding, and mulching. City Administrator Ron Urton noted a consultant is to be paid about $1,700 to review plans and fees of Olsson and Associates, the engineering company for the project.

As of last week, Trenton’s asphalt plant had produced 22,150 tons of asphalt and had sold to others, 20.324 tons. Urton noted the specialized rock purchased by the city for asphalt production is essentially “used up” for this season. The city may request a larger supply when rock bids are sought for next year.

Urton also told the city council that letters have been sent to banks in Trenton and Jamesport to solicit proposals on financing for a new police car.

