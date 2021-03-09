Trenton City Council approves purchase of equipment and software regarding utility meters

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Two ordinances were adopted and a bid was accepted during Monday night’s meeting of the Trenton City Council.

One ordinance allows Anixter Incorporated of Glenview, Illinois to provide equipment and software regarding the installation of the two-way communication system with utility meters and other devices in Trenton. A bid involving the meter reading system was approved by the city council on February 22nd.

The other ordinance adopted by the council is designed to clarify accessory and permissible uses in a land-use ordinance. It basically states residential apartments or living quarters are confined to the upper floor of a downtown building while keeping the downstairs location available for business purposes only. Councilman Cathie Smith said there’s one location downtown with a business upfront and living quarters at the rear that will be grandfathered in.

Four bids were received for the purchase of a brush cutter for use at the sewer plant. The council accepted a bid from Gallatin Truck and Tractor at $14, 750 for the “Land Pride” model. It’s the lowest bid and came in under budget. Bids from Terry Implement of Gallatin and Chillicothe topped $15,000 and one from Sydenstricker was more than $17,000. City Administrator Ron Urton said the old “Bush Hog” brush cutter can be advertised for sale on Purple Wave.

All actions were approved on 7 to nothing votes of the council. Duane Urich was absent from Monday nights’ meeting. City Administrator Ron Urton updated the council on some other topics.

After a meeting on Thursday of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, Trenton Municipal officials will have a better idea of the financial effects on the electric costs due to extreme cold weather last month. Information is to be presented at the Trenton Utility Committee meeting on March 16th. Trenton was asked to operate generators to produce power for the energy pool of participating municipalities. It’s been reported Trenton purchased large amounts of diesel and oil for generation.

Regarding the old south hangar at the airport, Urton said the Phillips-Hardy Company is responsible for the demolition. Information was provided that could happen two weeks from now. The city will do dirt work including grading and raising of the site. Urton said the individual previously interested in constructing a new hanger to house the planes has moved on to another venture.

Urton reported work is progressing for the new 17th Street Bridge in Trenton. He said the west end has involved the shaping and grading to prepare for rip rap and placing fill for the roadway. On the east end, concrete is being placed this week for the bent cap. Urton noted plans are to set the girders across railroad tracks on March 25th.

The contractor has completed rock work at the river intake; and has moved to begin work at Muddy Creek and 28th Street.

Customers with service complaints are asked to submit an email to [email protected] so officials can keep track of them. The comment was made in reference to residential trash pickups in Trenton.

