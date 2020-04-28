Trenton City Council approves procedure for customers of TMU with delinquent bills

Trenton Municipal Utility bills are due to be paid by the 18th of each month.

The Trenton City Council was told last night that 210 customers remain delinquent in getting their bills paid. Reminder phone calls are to be made by TMU, but given the current COVID-19 economic environment, the city council wants to work with customers who may be having financial issues.

The council approved a plan to encourage payment of delinquent bills but will allow a period of time to do so if the customer notifies TMU they are unable to pay in full by the 18th of each month. In that case, they will be asked to pay 50 percent of the past due amount with the remaining balance, plus the current bill, set up on payments for no more than three months.

If contact with TMU is not made, those customers are subject to a potential shut off on utilities. Such a notice is sent to the customer by the 29th of each month.

The city council accepted the low bid from the Stella Jones Company for the purchase of 81 wooden power poles for TMU. The poles range from 30 to 45 feet in length and the cost is $23,638. Five bids were submitted. Power poles are purchased each year to re-stock the city inventory.

Mayor Linda Crooks appointed, with the city council approval, Duane Urich to 4th Ward councilman. He’s to be sworn in at another meeting. Urich replaces Larry Crawford who resigned last week.

Six council members were present at the city hall for the meeting with Councilman John Dolan and Mayor Linda Crooks participating via the web application zoom.

