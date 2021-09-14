Trenton City Council approves police officer inventive bonus during closed session of meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council approved a lateral police officer incentive bonus policy after a closed session on Monday, September 13, 2021.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the policy allows for officers joining the Trenton Police Department with existing experience to receive a lateral incentive bonus. To qualify for the bonus of $3,000, an officer must be in good standing with Missouri Peace Officers Standards and Training and with the current law enforcement agency.

The officer must also have at least one year of experience with at least one law enforcement agency and sign a two-year commitment with the Trenton Police Department.

