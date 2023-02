WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On the recommendation of the Trenton Police Personnel Board, the Trenton City Council approved the employment of a police officer.

Chief Rex Ross said Jon Chandler grew up in Missouri and has family living in this area. Chandler currently lives out of state but is expected to begin working for Trenton Police in mid-March.

Chandler went to the Missouri Western Police Academy and brings with him several years of law enforcement experience to the Trenton police force.

