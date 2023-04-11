Trenton City Council approves discounted electric rate in hopes of attracting new business

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council Monday night approved a discounted electric rate in hopes of attracting a potential new business, and the council approved hiring an animal control/nuisance officer as well as a policeman.

Director Scott Sharp of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance told the council the business prospect had requested the incentive re-structuring as it better fits their start-up schedule. Approved by the council were three years of discounts off the TMU electric rate, five percent off in the first year which Sharp said would have the business installing equipment, 15 percent off in the 2nd year, and 25 percent off in the third year when the new business is expected to be in full operation. It was noted large power users eligible for reduced rates are new businesses that have an average usage of more than 50,000-kilowatt hours per month.

Mayor Linda Crooks made an appointment for Animal Control Officer and Nuisance Officer working with the Trenton Police Department. The appointment was accepted by the council.

Police Chief Rex Ross said Ashley Conwell of Trenton will begin with part-time duties , then full-time duties once long-time animal control officer Les Spickard retires, which is effective April 28th. Ross said Conwell grew up in Mercer and interviewed well with himself and City Administrator Ron Urton. Nuisance-related duties will involve investigating reports of tall grass, trash and debris, and abandoned vehicles.

On the recommendation of the police personnel board, the council hired Robert Cox of Chillicothe as a Trenton police officer. Chief Ross said Cox has previous law enforcement experience in Hamilton and Caldwell County.

At the request of Councilman Marvin Humphreys, the council approved a motion to have all job openings listed in the Trenton Republican Times newspaper. He noted posting ads should be uniform for all departments. Councilman Glen Briggs voted “no” as he called help wanted ads an unknown expense that hasn’t been budgeted.

For bookkeeping purposes, the city council set the price at $1,000 for the TMU sewer department to sell a half-ton Chevy four-by-four pickup to the Trenton Street Department. Urton reported the truck recently had four new tires installed for $800. He noted the street department sold a 1995 pickup which Street Supervisor Gary Dryer said the buyer purchased the pickup in an online auction for $1,100.

The city council accepted a bid from S and B Hinnen of Chula for hauling asphalt rock. The cost will be $2.30 per ton which was the lowest of four bids.

In his report, City Administrator Ron Urton said the asphalt plant will start operating on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. It had been scheduled to begin Monday but the morning rain caused a delay. Urton noted MoDOT is beginning maintenance work on area routes.

Councilman Danny Brewer noted the city has yet to receive certification on the election results, so he requested, and the council approved, delaying swearing in of the new Mayor and four councilmen until the April 24th meeting. Councilman Briggs expressed his appreciation to City Clerk Cindy Simpson in preparing for the election and all the workers at the polls. He was one of the election judges at the courthouse.

Councilman Lou Fisher expressed his appreciation to Trenton Park Board members for a lot of work on the park budget.

