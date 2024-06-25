Trenton City Council approves construction of six-bay airport hangar

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton City Council has voted to build a six-bay hangar at the Trenton airport. The council accepted a bid from Nail Excavating of Bethany for $815,651. This was the only bid submitted and was 32 percent less than the engineer’s estimate from Olsson. Three other companies were contacted, but none submitted offers. Additional quotes from Nail Excavating included options for housing four planes and an eight-bay option. The council voted six in favor and one opposed, with Councilman Calvin Brown casting the lone dissenting vote. Council member Lou Fisher was absent.

The bid and contract with Nail Excavating LLC are subject to review and approval by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Federal funds, funneled through the state, will cover 90 percent of the cost, with the remaining 10 percent coming from the city of Trenton. Administrator Ron Urton stated that the cost to Trenton is $112,660.

Mayor Jackie Soptic emphasized the importance of the airport as a piece of economic development infrastructure for Trenton. Councilman Brown, however, questioned the expenditure of over $100,000 in taxpayer money for a facility that only six to nine individuals may use. Councilman Duane Urich defended the project, calling it a “no-brainer” for an infrastructure project funded at “ten cents on the dollar.”

Discussion also took place regarding the potential rent to be charged for housing planes in the new hangar. Councilman Urich suggested a rent of $250 per month for owners of the six planes to be housed, though he noted that the actual rent would depend on market conditions.

In other council actions, Smico Contracting Group of Odessa was authorized to conduct sewer lining work after a unanimous vote. The cost for the sewer rehabilitation work is $433,228. Sewer pipe lining is a trenchless method used to repair existing pipes by inserting a flexible liner to restore integrity and flow capacity.

The council also approved two related documents described as corrections regarding certificates of participation issued for disinfection upgrades at the sewer plant. These documents involved an amended and restated lease-purchase agreement and a declaration of trust with Security Bank of Kansas City.

Councilman Marvin Humphreys raised the possibility of Trenton Police handling dispatching duties for Mercer County. The council decided more information was needed and voted to request a presentation from Mercer County representatives. Chief Rex Ross indicated that the current dispatch staff did not have the capacity to take on additional responsibilities. Councilman Brown emphasized that this was a public safety issue the council needed to address.

Mayor Soptic requested the council consider a monetary allocation to the community fireworks fund, which is short of its fundraising goal. Councilman Glen Briggs mentioned that the council was previously informed that taxpayer money could not be used for donations. Current city attorney Kenton Kinney was asked to review whether a donation could be made on behalf of the city.

The mayor informed the council that Green Hills Rural Development will stop being the depository of donated funds for charitable causes as of June 30. Soptic noted that most donations were for Trenton causes and suggested forming an association to achieve 501(c)(3) status for charitable contributions.

The mayor also sought a site or entity in Trenton to take over federal fingerprinting processes and passport photo services.

Mayor Soptic reported that Hope Haven Industries has seen a significant increase in residential recycling in Trenton, growing from 110 households at the beginning of the year to 194. Hope Haven employs nine developmentally disabled residents of Trenton.

Councilman David Mlika announced that Rapid Removal Disposal in north Trenton will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler introduced full-time firefighters to the council.

Administrator Ron Urton mentioned that he and employees from five departments will attend Missouri Public Utility Alliance leadership training. He also has a meeting with Michael Baugher regarding directional signs for the way-finding project.

The council went into a closed executive session for personnel matters.

