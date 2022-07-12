Trenton City Council approves participation in Missouri Firefighters’ Critical Illness Pool

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council on Monday evening authorized the city’s participation in the newly-created Missouri Firefighters’ Critical Illness Pool.

This was formed this year to provide immediate payment for eligible firefighters upon diagnosis of 14 recognized cancers who are determined to be occupationally at an increased risk of exposure. The cost incurred by the city of Trenton, prorated from August through December, is $185. That cost is after a rate subsidy MIRMA – the city’s insurance provider — has enacted in the first three years.

There are six full-time Trenton firefighters and 11 part-time. Details of the critical illness pool were provided last evening via Zoom by Matthew Brodersen of MIRMA. Among his remarks, firefighters may still be eligible to file a worker’s compensation claim. City administrator Ron Urton said an ordinance will be presented to the council at the next meeting to affirm the city’s participation.

The city council accepted a quote from Midwest Breathing Air of Morning Sun, Iowa for the fire department air compressor/cascade project. The net cost is $51,122. The expense is split between the Trenton department and Grundy County Rural Fire. The cost includes deleting an air hose reel that the department already has and getting trade-in value on an existing unit and cylinder.

Quotes came from five companies with Fire Chief Brandon Gibler describing the Iowa company as providing excellent service.

The city will buy 68 wooden poles of various lengths from Ridgewell Resources of Dierks, Arkansas. The cost is $42,758. Delivery to the TMU Electric Department is expected in 12 to 13 weeks.

During public comment, Gaylon McCorkle of Trenton stated his concern that Hope Haven did not pick up the recyclables he set out last week. He said another customer in his neighborhood also did not have recyclables picked up. Mayor Linda Crooks said she will check into it.

Councilman Glen Briggs said other counties are having flood plain maps updated, but there will be no change to the recently-updated flood plain map for Grundy County.

Among his comments, City Administrator Ron Urton said the quarry has been crushing rock and the street department is hauling the rock to the asphalt plant. A portion of

17th Street was asphalted Monday and plans are proceeding to asphalt a portion of 10th Street. Urton described asphalt sales as good.

Today (Tuesday) is the last day for the online auction service, Purple Wave, to take bids on surplus equipment like an old backhoe, a police car, a brush cutter, and bleachers. Urton quoted the company making the new bleachers as planning to have them in Trenton next week which would be in time for use at the grandstand events of the North Central Missouri Fair.

Regarding the sewer plant, Urton said adjustments were made to the chlorine pump to address vaporization issues and TMU staff will continue to monitor that. The clarifier project engineering report has been sent to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Six members of the city council participated in the meeting Monday night. Absent were Lance Otto and Danny Brewer.