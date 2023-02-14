Trenton City Council announces results of meeting on Monday, February 13, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council on Monday night heard an appeal for financial assistance to support a homeless shelter in Chillicothe. And a Trenton resident requested the city improve and update information on the city of Trenton website. The council also voted its approval on several other topics during the meeting at city hall.

Geri Curtis is president of the board for the Community Research Center in Chillicothe. She spoke with the Trenton City Council while her daughter, Katie Hobbs, was making a similar financial request last night to the Chillicothe City Council. A presentation is also being held on Tuesday with the Grundy County Commission.

Curtis, the public administrator, explained the homeless shelter suffered a $40,000 cut in federal funding after Missouri’s Governor signed legislation that makes it illegal for anyone to be homeless on state property like sleeping under bridges and overpasses. That means, she said, the Community Resource Center is looking to local governments to make up the difference. Curtis said the Chillicothe shelter currently has four individuals from Grundy County in its 13-bed facility. There was one opening as of

Friday. She talked about the 30-day emergency program with occupants expected to apply for jobs within two weeks of being there. The staff of two paid employees also works with each client regarding resources (food/education/contacts) that he or she will need in order to move out of the homeless shelter. Contacts are being made with city and county officials in Livingston, Grundy, Linn, and Carroll counties. The Trenton City Council referred the request to the Trenton Finance Committee.

Elizabeth Hackathorn criticized the Trenton Missouri website for what she called extremely lacking in information and out of date. She noted the events calendar has no upcoming events listed – not even meetings of the city boards and commissions. She also said there’s a lack of information on city council members nor the wards they represent; nor how to get on the city council agenda. Mayor Linda Crooks and City Administrator Ron Urton pledged an effort will be made to improve communications.

A conditional use permit was approved for David and Glenda Blackburn of Riverside to convert a business building at 1805 East 16th Street for up to two VRBO rentals. That’s Vacation Rentals by Owner. Blackburn, a former city administrator for Trenton, told the council that building renovations will be done. Inspections will be done annually by the city as occupancy is expected to be for short-term stays.

Approved was a contract with Irvinbuilt Constructors of Chillicothe for improvements, including the clarifier basin modifications, at the water treatment plant. The cost is $1,768,339. Utility Director Urton on Monday night reported that due to inclement weather expected this week, installation of piping for the reservoir pump station has been postponed this week, and now is expected to start the week of February 20th.

With the Trenton Police Department’s newest police car scheduled to arrive at the dealership next week, the city council approved a loan of approximately $36,000 with Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri at five point four percent interest.

The council approved getting a new credit card reader for fuel purchased at Trenton Municipal Airport. Urton said he was told the price of the device has gone up but the provider will honor the $11,000 expense offered last October. Maintenance will cost $1,000 per year plus $400 per year to have a cell phone connection. Urton said the city will drop its last A T&T landline which has been costing $3,200 a year.

City Attorney Tara Walker has provided the council with examples of ordinances from other communities regarding smoking marijuana in public settings. This has been referred to the council’s administrative committee. Walker also told the council that a survey discovered part of the city cemetery is on property belonging to Riverside Country Club. She noted country club officials executed a quit claim deed to the city and the city will continue to provide maintenance at the cemetery.

There will be advertisements published to mow city-owned property at ten locations. The request for bids will stipulate that the city cemetery be mowed more frequently than in the past, perhaps every ten days. It also will specify weed eating around the stones in the city cemetery. A total of $2,800 was spent in 2022 for all mowings

On a bid-basis, Trenton Municipal will sell a chain link fence to Danny Shuler for $200. Various other items, listed as scrap metal, will be purchased by Mark Pettit Salvage of Jamesport. A 1996 pickup truck will be advertised for sale on Purple Wave.

Appointments made by the Mayor were Verna Kelsey to the Police Personnel Board, Glen Briggs as public safety liaison, Lou Fisher as liaison to the Trenton Park Board and he will serve on the finance and economic development committees.

Seven council members attended in person Monday night. Robert Romesburg was absent.

