Trenton City Council and Trenton Nuisance Board to meet Monday

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will review seven properties prior to the Trenton City Council meeting next week.

The Building and Nuisance Board will meet at the Trenton City Hall Monday evening at 6 o’clock. The agenda includes one property for the declaration of a nuisance, four for a public hearing, and two for findings of fact. The agenda also includes 2018-2019 demolition and updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider five ordinances at its meeting at the City Hall Monday night at 7 o’clock. Four of the ordinances would approve agreements.

Those agreements are with Hammel Scale of Kansas City for a motor truck scale system, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for crack repair and seal coating of a runway and taxiways, Midwest Heavy Construction to reconstruct the apron and taxiway, and Toth and Associates for an electric rate study.

The other ordinance would authorize, order, and approve a general election to be held April 2nd to elect a Mayor for a four-year term and one councilman from each of the four wards for a two-year term. It would also designate the time of holding the election and provide the time for filing.

The city council agenda also includes an appointment to the Building and Nuisance Board as well as discussion and approval of financing for the fire department training ground and tower and bids for trash and recycling.

A closed session is also listed for personnel.