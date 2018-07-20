Trenton City Council and Nuisance Board slated for Monday meeting

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board and City Council will meet next week with both meetings scheduled at the Trenton City Hall Monday, July 23.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss 10 properties of concern at 6 o’clock that evening. The agenda includes four properties for the declaration of a nuisance, five for a public hearing, and one for findings of fact. Other items on the agenda include 2018-2019 demolition as well as updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider eight ordinances at its meeting at 7 o’clock Monday night. Six ordinances would amend city code for building and construction regarding international residential, building, property maintenance, and plumbing codes as well as fire prevention code and electricity.

One ordinance would authorize the execution of a lease agreement with Gary Jordan for the lease of an airplane hangar. Another would authorize entering into a lease-purchase transaction, the proceeds of which will be used to pay a portion of the costs of acquiring, constructing, installing, and equipping the new 17th Street Bridge.

The city council agenda also includes approval of the north lagoon rock blanket bids.

