Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council and Mayor will discuss the purchase of police and fire equipment utilizing the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Community Facility Direct Program.

The special informational meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on March 28th at 7 pm. The public is invited to attend and share comments regarding the projects.

Questions should be directed to City Administrator Ron Urton at 660-359-2013.

Related