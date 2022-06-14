Trenton City Council and homeowners group grapple with request for subdivision on Serendipity Lane

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There were more questions than answers Monday night when representatives of the Serendipity Lane Homeowners group met with the Trenton City Council. A discussion encompassed the first hour of the council meeting as five members of the homeowners’ group met with the Trenton City Council, Mayor, City Administrator, and the city attorney.

Last week, the Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from Jacob Webb to have a minor subdivision at 3704 Serendipity Lane. Concerns were expressed as to how the minor subdivision would affect the road which is gravel. Councilman David Mlika explained the request for a minor subdivision met all criteria of the city.

Terry White was the first to speak on behalf of the homeowners wondering if the council was going to review the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision. City Administrator Ron Urton said the planning and zoning board has the authority to decide on a subdivision request and it did not require city council action. Zoning changes and conditional use permits receive final approval by the city council.

Gravel for Serendipity Lane has been paid for by the homeowners’ group which assesses dues. The group was advised the road would have to be brought up to the city standards, meaning paved or asphalt, if it was to receive city maintenance. Snow removal has been done by the city but concerns were expressed that such action often removes the gravel.

Concerns also were expressed that with the anticipated construction of two more houses, heavy equipment could potentially tear up the road. While the councilmen sympathized with the homeowners, they took no action as it was felt they need to meet with the developer. City officials did suggest the group look into establishing a special taxing district to raise money over a period of years to pave the road.

Another question, heard frequently Monday night, was “Who owns the road?”

It was stated the first agreement with a developer in that area was in 1995. Now, a Serendipity Lane representative indicated there are a dozen homeowners there.

While the city council unanimously approved two ordinances and two resolutions, one ordinance was defeated and another passed only when the Mayor broke a tie vote. Through Council Liaison Marvin Humphrey, an ordinance was presented to increase to nine, from seven, the number of members serving on the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau; however, only three councilmen voted in favor. Humphreys, Lance Otto, and John Dolan voted yes while Glen Briggs, Danny Brewer, Robert Romesberg, and Dave Mlika were opposed. Duane Urich abstained.

For MoDOT to erect signs at the city entrances concerning “jake brakes,” the city council needed to amend their noise ordinance to match new wording in MoDOT regulations regarding “engine brake muffler required.” It was indicated enforcement of the revised ordinance would be difficult.

The council, on a roll call vote, tied four to four on the change. Mayor Linda Crooks broke the tie by voting in favor. Those on the council in favor of the change were Humphreys, Romesberg, Urich, and Dolan. Opposed were Otto, Briggs, Brewer, and Mlika.

Approval was given to a contract with Strategy Marketing and Tech to migrate the city and TMU phone system to the “Go To Phone System.” For phone system engineering, 22 new phones, training, and project management, the cost is $4,245. City Administrator Ron Urton explained the upgrade will save $160 a month in telephone service expenses.

Routine approval was given to the conflict of interest ordinance which is done every two years.

Resolutions were approved for the city to apply to the DNR for a share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the state. Administrator Urton called it a competitive process as to who gets approved for the grants. One application seeks funds to pay for the 10th and Oklahoma water project. The other seeks money for the Pleasant Plain lift station and sewer main and the Pauper Grade road lift station.

With asphalt sales described as good, the city will buy another 15,000 tons of crushed rock along with additional sand as needed for future needs and sales. Urton said the initial purchase of 10,000 tons of rock is to be crushed at the quarry soon.

A draft personnel policy on a drug-free workplace and drug testing policy for councilmen to review with the document to be presented at a future meeting.

Urton reported the city’s insurance carrier, MIRMA, will no longer provide cyber insurance as part of its liability and property coverage. Urton indicated a quote on cyber insurance is about $12,000 for the year, a figure which has not been budgeted.

The council adjourned to an executive session for legal and real estate.

Six councilmen were present at the city hall with two others, Urich, and Dolan, participating via Zoom.