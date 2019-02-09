Trenton City Council agenda to include residential trash collection bids

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance at a meeting next week regarding an engineer-consultant agreement.

The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on Monday night, February 11th at 7 o’clock.

An ordinance to be considered would approve a second amendment on an agreement with Environmental Specialty Solutions, Incorporated of Kansas City and Lathrop Gage Law Firm of Kansas City. The amendment would allow ESSI to add the design of a phosphate chemical system in the water supply.

Other items on the agenda include a discussion with financial advisor Charlie Zitnik for intergovernmental loans and an update from North Central Missouri Development Alliance Director Micah Landes.

The agenda also includes approval of residential trash collection bid specifications, Eighth Street water main replacement bids, Ninth Street water main crossing elimination bids, and the net metering report. The net metering report was given at the Utility Committee meeting last month.