Trenton City Council agenda includes ordinances and former Trenton R-9 building

The Trenton City Council will hold a public hearing regarding the tax levy and consider several ordinances at its meeting on Monday, August 12, 2019. The meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall at 7 o’clock.

The ordinances regard the tax rate, an agreement with David Tolen for the lease of a hangar at the Trenton Municipal Airport, and contracts with Peregrine Service, Incorporated for billing and mailing services and with Toth and Associates for an electric rate study.

Another ordinance involves a supplemental agreement to an engineering services contract with Olsson Associates for construction and administration and inspection and material testing services for the 17th Street Bridge Replacement Project.

Other items on the agenda for the Trenton City Council meeting Monday night include discussion of the former Trenton R-9 building at the airport for storage, a recommendation by staff for an airport engineer, and approval of a demolition share increase amount.

A closed session for personnel is also on the agenda.