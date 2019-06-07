Trenton City Council agenda includes medical marijuana and budget amendments

The Trenton City Council will consider multiple ordinances regarding amending current and enacting new sections of city code regarding marijuana at its next meeting.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday night, June 10, 2019, at 7 o’clock.

Ordinances that would amend city code regard exemptions, gross receipts, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, driving while intoxicated, definitions, and table of permissible uses.

Ordinances that would enact new sections of city code regard failure to produce medical marijuana identification, consumption of marijuana in public, disposal of medical marijuana, the sale of ephedrine and pseudoephedrine-related products, and medical marijuana facilities.

Another ordinance to be considered by the Trenton City Council would approve an agreement with Lamp Rynearson, Incorporated for engineering design services for the replacement of waterlines on Ninth Street in Trenton.

Other items on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting include approval of budget amendments for 2018-2019 and appointment or reappointment to various boards.