Trenton City Council agenda includes agreement with MoDOT on right-of way of Business 65 and Oklahoma Avenue

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance that would approve an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation accepting right-of-way per a July 22nd, 2019 agreement.

The ordinance involving right-of-way being deeded to the city for portions of Business 65 and Route AA (also known as Oklahoma Avenue, East 28th Street, and Princeton Road) will be discussed at the Trenton City Hall the night of February 22nd at 7 o’clock. The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but the public can watch the meeting on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89513129319.

Other items on the agenda include a resolution that would adopt the Grundy County Hazard Mitigation Plan and a discussion of an Anixter/Tantalus bid for meter reading. A closed session is also planned for legal.

Related