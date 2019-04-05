Trenton City Council agenda for Monday meeting includes seven ordinances

The Trenton City Council will consider seven ordinances at its next meeting regarding various matters, including the adoption of the budget, approving agreements, transferring of funds, and amending city code.

The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on Monday night, April 8, 2019, at 7 o’clock.

Two ordinances involving the budget would fix employee and officer positions and compensation for the City of Trenton and Trenton Municipal Utilities for the fiscal year of May 1st, 2019 to April 30th, 2020.

The agreements would be with the Green Hills Animal Shelter for a contract for the shelter and care of animals and Strategy, LLC for informational technology maintenance.

One ordinance would approve a memorandum of understanding for the transfer of funds from the city’s electric department to the city’s wastewater fund. Another would amend a section of city code regarding sidewalk code involving building and construction.

One ordinance would declare the results of the general election for the election of a Mayor and a city councilman from each of the four wards.

Unfinished business includes discussion of a loan from the electric department to the wastewater fund. Other items on the agenda include swearing in of newly elected officials and appointments of the city clerk, deputy city clerk, city treasurer, and administrative, finance, and economic development committees.

The agenda also includes the election of a President Pro-Tem, liaison members of various boards, and discussion and approval of the Normal Street sewer.