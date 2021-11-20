Trenton City Council agenda for Monday meeting includes banned dog breed ordinance and trash service

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances regarding a water main for the wastewater treatment plant and cost of service and rate design for the water and sewer departments. The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on November 22 at 7 p.m.

The ordinance involving the water main would approve a contract with Earthworks Excavation and Associates LLC for the installation of the main and related piping for the wastewater treatment plant. The other ordinance would approve a proposal with Toth and Associates for the preparation of cost of service and rate design for the water and sewer departments.

Other items on the agenda for the Trenton City Council meeting include discussion of the banned breed dog ordinance led by Council Member Lance Otto and discussion of trash service. A closed session is also planned for legal matters.