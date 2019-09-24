Trenton City Council adopts three ordinances, accepts four bids

Three ordinances were adopted and four bids were accepted during Monday nights meeting of the Trenton City Council. All votes were unanimous among the 8 members.

Boone Construction Company of Columbia received formal approval for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. The company is to be paid $2,339,736.00. Funding comes from the city of Trenton transportation sales tax, the Union Pacific Railroad, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the economic development block grant.

The council approved M and M Utilities of Chillicothe for a change order regarding the Normal Street sewer rehab project. A total of $41,200.00 will be the cost of replacement pipe and repairs to a ditch crossing that has been eroding.

Asplundh Tree Experts were hired via contract for trimming of trees around electric lines at a cost not to exceed the city’s budgeted amount of $25,000.

Midwest Injection of Cascade, Iowa will remove and disposed of up to 2,000dry tons of lime sludge at the water treatment plant. The $99,000 is within the city’s budget amount. The company will be looking for locations to spread the lime sludge.

In a project that City Administrator Ron Urton says is designed to help control the taste and smell of the water, the council accepted a proposal from Velodyne of Louisville, Colorado on a carbon feed system. The cost totals $25,863 dollars which is another budgeted item.

The building and nuisance board earlier in the evening recommended, and then the council approved, the selection of Red Rock of Kidder as the contractor for the next round of building demolitions in Trenton. The total bid for 15 identified structures comes in at $86,375 which was the lowest of three quotes. Others bidding were Truitt Dirt Works of Linneus and HF Excavating of Cainsville.

Building inspector Donnie Vandevender said not all structures will get demolished due to having limited funds available. The city has pledged up to $2,500 per location up to a total of $30,000 for demolition. Property owners will be contacted with Red Rock’s estimate at each location to see if they are willing to proceed and meet the cost-sharing obligation. Vandevender said he had five letters of intent signed.

Another budgeted item was the purchase of a fire department vehicle to replace the Surburban used by the Trenton’s Fire Chief. Three banks offered quotes on the city’s request to borrow $33,000 to buy a three-quarter-ton, four by four, crew cab. The council selected US Bancorp with the lowest interest rate of 3.9% on a three-year loan. Others bidding were Home Exchange Bank and Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler said the vehicle purchase comes from the capital projects fund while the truck will be equipped using funds generated by the fire department sales tax.

Councilman Brad Chumbley requested discussion on a dog park after one person

contacted him. Chumbley said he and other councilmen need to know from the public whether there’s any interest, then he’ll present the topic to the Trenton Park Board.

