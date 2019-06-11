Trenton City Council adopts ordinances pertaining to medical marijuana

A series of ordinances pertaining to medical marijuana were approved Monday night by the Trenton City Council. They are based on state regulations stemming from the voter-approved Amendment Two in last November’s election. In part, the ordinances allow for the location of manufacturing facilities, cultivation facilities, and dispensaries within the city of Trenton.

One ordinance amends city code to include qualified individuals who possess medical marijuana. Others will enact sections of code for failure to produce an authorized medical marijuana identification card; the consumption of marijuana in any public place other than a home or medical facility; as well as no disposal of marijuana in an unsecured waste receptacle not in possession and control of the licensee.

A driving while intoxicated offense was amended to include driving under the influence of any amount of marijuana.

An ordinance was amended to include definitions of land use to include medical marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, and dispensary facilities. Another enacts an ordinance regarding supplementary regulations of medical marijuana facilities including requiring a city business license, hours of operations, restrictions on odor, and located more than 100 feet away from any school, child day care center, or church.

Another ordinance specifies marijuana dispensary facilities are permitted in Trenton by zoning regulations (B-1 through B-4 zones) and require a conditional use permit at the discretion of the planning and zoning commission and the city council.

Among other action, the city council approved an agreement for Lamp Rynearson Inc to do engineering design service on replacement of water lines along East 9th Street. The cost of the design services is $17,750. This project includes replacement of the six-inch water lines on the south side of 9th Street by installing a parallel six inch PVC waterline. Sections, where cast iron lines are to be replaced, are between Shanklin and Harris; between Highland and Kumler; and from Rural Street, eastward for 370 feet. The engineering fee is based on drawings and specs that will be incorporated into a MoDOT sidewalk replacement contract.

The council formally adopted a $15.00 per day charge for food trucks to set up on Wednesdays along 10th Street. Trenton Downtown Improvement Director Megan Derry reported MD Barbecue and Powerhouse Foods will be set up Wednesday from 11 to 2.

The council agreed for Trenton to be included in city employee health insurance pool proposed by MIRMA- Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association. It’s seen as an alternative for cities seeking to control rising health insurance costs.

Meredith Berry of MU Extension discussed the Missouri Youth Preparedness Initiative for teenagers who participate in training classes this July. She asked the city to make a donation to cover the costs of registration and/or lunch for up to 15 students. In response to a question from a councilman, city attorney Tara Walker said the city can NOT legally donate public funds.

Mayor Linda Crooks made several appointments with council consent. Beth Mack was named to the Park Board along with the re-appointments of Andy Cox and Gary Schuett. Named to the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the Board of Adjustments was Michael Ormsby. He’ll join re-appointed members, Jean Peace, and Roger Hawkins.

Chosen for the Trenton tree board was Marsha Hurst. Robert Maloney was appointed to the tax increment financing commission Stan Lowrey was re-appointed.

Re-appointed to the historic preservation commission were Sarah Maloney, Brandon Spencer, and Kathy Brewer.

Danny Matthews was reappointed to the building and nuisance board.