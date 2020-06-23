Trenton City Council adopts ordinances, airport hangar discussion continues

Three ordinances were adopted, appointments made to committees and boards, and reports were given during last nights’ meeting of the Trenton City Council.

One ordinance allows the Howe engineering company to coordinate plans for a larger, six-inch water main to supply potable water to the wastewater treatment plant. The cost is $33,000 for services including a feasibility study, design and bidding service, and construction contract administration.

Another ordinance authorizes Howe to coordinate plans for water and sewer main extensions beyond Hoover Drive to accommodate proposed private construction of cottages. That cost is not to exceed $12,000. The city is to be reimbursed by the developers of the land – Kipp and Cara McClellan. Both ordinances involving the Howe company were unanimously approved.

Approval was given on a 7 to 1 vote to amend the city code to prohibit parking on both sides of Mariner Road starting at Lake Trenton drive and extending south for 350 feet. Casting the dissenting vote was Glen Briggs.

The city council approved the cost to renovate and update the north substation transformer and relocate it at the south sub-station of TMU. Solomon Corporation is to be paid $299,995. Another $58,000 is the setup fee on the refurbished unit. The cost estimates are less what the city had budgeted for the replacement.

Four council members each were selected to serve on finance, administrative, and economic development committees. Those committees will then chose their chairman when they meet July 13th at 6:30 – just prior to the next council meeting.

The council agreed to have an ordinance prepared to increase by two, the number of persons serving on the Utility committee that oversees Trenton Municipal. That committee currently has three city council members – each of whom is chairman of other committees. One of them, Cathie Smith, suggested two members of the public be added to the Utility committee to allow “community input.” The mayor then will make two appointments with the consent of the city council.

Council liaisons also were chosen to work with ten boards or commissions. Community members were appointed to six committees with council consent. These include John Hamilton and Lynda Lynch to the park board with one more position to be filled. Reappointed to the building and nuisance board were Vickie Meservey, Gaylon McCorkle, and Harry Kately. For the tree board, it’s Venna Hicks and Marsha Hurst. Mike Hooker continues on the police personnel board.

Serving on the airport advisory board are Dyle Wilson, Gary Hooyman, & Danny Stevens. Returning to the historic preservation commission are Diane Lowrey and John McCullough. The Trenton convention and visitors bureau will be governed by nine persons – including City Administrator Ron Urton and councilwoman Cathie Smith. Selected as community members for the new body were Micah Landes, Megan Pester, Debbie Carmen, Cara McClellan, Jordan Ferguson, Megan Taul, and Rachel Arnold.

City Administrator Ron Urton reviewed for the council, a draft land lease agreement with Justin Bickel regarding the proposed construction of an airport hangar building to have from four to six spaces. The city is looking to lease the land to Bickel who then would construct the new hangar and sub-lease the spaces for aviation purposes including the housing of planes.

An engineer is working on plans for site development by the city to raise the land above the flood plain, designing the final plans for the project. The city of Trenton will do site development to raise the new hangar above the flood plain. Bickel is working on final plans for the construction of the hangar.

On a separate topic involving the airport, Urton reported the city is waiting on electrical equipment to be delivered in early August for the replacement of the runway lights at the airport. That work will begin as soon as the equipment is at the airport.

Urton reported the white fire truck is in Kansas City for repairs to its engine, including fuel injection, radiator, and air compressor issues. The estimated cost for fire truck repairs is just under $11,000.

Regarding Trenton’s asphalt plant through June 17, it has produced over 12, 600 tons of asphalt with sales of more than 11, 500 tons. Some 1,100 tons were used by Trenton on its street overlay program.

