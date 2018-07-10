Trenton City Council adopts eight ordinances; two police officers hired

Trenton City Council last night adopted eight ordinances, four of them passing by way of split votes and two police officers were hired by the city council.

On a vote of six in favor and one opposed, the council adopted a change in zoning for 132 West 4th Street, changing it from one and two family dwelling to community business. Councilman William Lou Fisher, who said he lives close to where the zoning change was made, voted no. Larry Crawford was absent for this vote although he arrived later in the meeting.

Mayor Nick McHargue requested discussion from the visitors present and the council. Hunter Treadwell, who said he lives at 4th and Tindall, expressed his opposition to the change and potentially having a business in what he called his backyard. He also expressed concern for traffic at the 4th and Main intersection.

Jacob Stauffer of the Overland Development Group stated a six-foot privacy fence can be constructed on the north side of the business along with trees that could be planted if that is what neighbors want. Stauffer explained the four-acre site would accommodate a 9,100 square foot building for Dollar General.

He told all attending that the company intends to keep open, the present Dollar General location in Eastgate Shopping Center. That led to a discussion on whether Trenton and the surrounding area could support two Dollar General stores. The council was reminded it was only voting on the city ordinance to change the zoning, and that the shopping community would ultimately decide whether two stores can exist. Stauffer said access to the new store via Highway 6 has been approved by MoDOT.

Micah Landes of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance attended the council meeting in support of construction plans by Dollar General, calling it a good business development for Trenton.

On a seven to nothing vote, the council authorized phase two professional services with Burns and McDonnell Engineering for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. This includes the effluent disinfection process. The design-build project has a cost of $4,861,898.

With a vote of six in favor and two opposed, the council approved an agreement with U.S. Bank Equipment to finance the purchase of a wheel loader for use by the street department with the forthcoming new asphalt plant. Forty-four thousand dollars will be the down payment on the Caterpillar loader; with the balance of the purchase price financed over four years which is $29,000 per year at 4.37 percent interest rate. Voting no were Brad Chumbley and William Lou Fisher. The current wheel loader is 26 years old.

The vote was seven to one when the council approved the purchase of the asphalt plant from Asphalt Drum Mixers Incorporated. On a related vote, it was seven to one to authorize financing of the parallel-flow drum asphalt plant with Community First National Bank. Brad Chumbley voted no both times. After a $700,000 down payment, financing over 15 years will be provided at an interest rate of 3.99% with annual payments of $61,000.

Street Supervisor Martin Schieb noted the new plant is capable of producing 110 tons per hour which is twice the capacity of the current plant.

The eight-member council unanimously approved the purchase of a 60-foot bucket truck from Altec Industries of St. Joseph at a cost of $206,000 which will replace another TMU bucket truck described as being 18 years old.

Two ordinances were unanimously approved with Lamp, Rynearson, Associates of Kansas City for consulting engineering services on two utility projects. One is in conjunction with waterline replacement and relocation along portions of 9th Street to be

done prior to the Highway 6 overlay project. The engineering cost is $23,200. The other is for design, bid, and construction services for the rehabilitation of sewers on Normal Street at a cost of $34,000.

The last ordinance on the agenda passed five to three to amend city code on unregistered motor vehicles to only allow one unregistered and/or uninspected vehicle or trailer parked or kept on any property within the city limits.

Police Personnel Board recommended, and the council approved, hiring of Michael Wilson of Maryville as a police officer and moving Jessie Wills from reserve officer to full-time policeman. Lieutenant Rex Ross said this brings the department up to full staff, with the current opening for Chief of Police.

Mayor McHargue appointed, with council consent, three individuals to the building and nuisance board to fill vacancies of Mary Axtell, Danny Matthews, and Harry Kately.

For TMU, B&B Transformers was selected for transformers costing $7,065 and thirty-five wooden power poles will be bought from McFarland Cascade for $10,446.

