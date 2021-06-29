Trenton City Council addresses complaints on residential trash pickup, approve bid for water plant

After discussing trash service complaints received by councilmen and the staff of Trenton City Hall, the Trenton City Council on Monday night requested the owner of Rapid Removal Disposal to attend an upcoming meeting of the council.

Administrator Ron Urton, who brought up the topic, said the city does the residential billing for Rapid Removal by adding the fee onto monthly TMU utility bills. But he noted city hall staff should not be expected to handle complaints from customers. Urton along with Councilmen Dave Mlika and Marvin Humphreys shared their concerns.

Many of the complaints, it was noted, deal with trash not getting picked up; and/or when the customer calls the company and receives assurance the trash will be picked up but it reportedly doesn’t happen. Attorney Tara Walker said the city contract with Rapid Removal expires in 2023. Councilman John Dolan stated Rapid Removal should be held to the standards agreed to in that contract. The next city council meeting is on July 12th.

With the rising cost of materials, the city council accepted a proposal to install a fiberglass cover for the chlorine contact basin at the Trenton Water Treatment Plant.

Two proposals were considered. The council went with the lower cost proposed by the Westfall Company Inc of Jefferson City for materials, freight, and labor at $74,291. Urton said the city had budgeted $65,000 for the project but the cost of materials has been increasing, a point made by the company that the material pricing was only good for five days. The other proposal, at $80,600, was from Irvinbilt Constructors of Chillicothe.

The council accepted the low bid on the purchase of wooden power poles for use by Trenton Municipal. The utility will buy 46 poles at a cost of $12,826 from Stella-JoneS Company. The poles are to be of 30, 35, and 40-foot lengths.

A dozen people were re-appointed to serve on city boards. Mayor Linda Crooks announced the appointments and received consent from the council. These include Mary Peterson and Curtis Crawford to the park board; Mary Axtell to the Building

and Nuisance Board; Marcia Schroeder to the Trenton Tree Board; Cale Gondringer and Steve Hammond for the Trenton Airport Advisory Board; Ann Constant and Greg Geib to the TIF Commission; Dan Dennis and Phil Hoffman for Historic Preservation Board; plus Jordan Ferguson and Rachel Arnold to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The council approved a motion to have the city pay an employee’s health insurance premium when he or she has a COVID-related situation for up to 60 days and documented by a physician. The city is to be reimbursed incrementally over a six-month period.

Eight members of the council participated with four in person at city hall and four, plus the Mayor, on Zoom.

Regarding the 17th Street Bridge, Administrator Urton said curbing and asphalt paving has been completed. Some of the sidewalks were poured on Monday. Work is progressing on finishing the railing for the bridge; plus seeding, mulching, and clean up.

Urton also publicly expressed his appreciation for the long hours by electric and street crews last Thursday night and Friday because of storms.