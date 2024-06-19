Trenton City Administrator updates Utility Committee on key projects

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton provided a comprehensive report during the June 18 Utility Committee meeting, detailing the progress of multiple ongoing projects within the Electric and Water Departments.

Electric Department:

Urton highlighted the routine maintenance and mowing activities undertaken by the Electric Department. He mentioned the arrival of a new pickup truck for the department. All units successfully passed the quarter 2 test, and preparations are underway for the quarter 3 capacity test. Additionally, the department is gearing up for the reciprocating internal combustion engine testing scheduled for early August.

The Electric Department distribution crew has largely completed the 13.2-kilovolt line to the North Central Missouri College Student Center. Work will continue on the portion along Chestnut Street as other projects allow. The Muddy Creek boring project is finished, and the crew is now connecting lines. New service installation for Preferred Family’s new addition is also in progress, alongside routine maintenance tasks.

Water Department:

The reservoir pump station is nearly complete, with only grading, seeding, and mulching remaining. The river pump station is finished as well. Irvinbilt is preparing to start the clarifier modification project by moving job trailers to the site, with work expected to begin the week of July 1.

Routine maintenance by the Water Department distribution crew continues, along with the completion of lead service line inventory data. The contractor is making headway on the 10th Street and Oklahoma Avenue Phase 2 project, with the final section of the main along Lord Street expected to be laid this week. Subsequent steps include testing and connecting services along Lord Street.

Sewer Department:

The sewer treatment plant crew is handling routine operations. A new sludge pump was delivered and installed, though the plant remains down one sludge pump. The Sewer Department is seeking an alternative make and model for the missing pump. Routine cleaning and repair work is being carried out by the sewer collection crew, including the installation of a manhole south of Rissler Elementary School in preparation for a sewer lining project.

Administrative Efforts:

Administration is collaborating with an engineer on water and sewer main projects and working on an easement for sewer maintenance along the lower lake. Short-term goals for the next few weeks include starting the design phases of capital projects and progressing with the lead service line inventory grant/loan application, which is due in October. Trenton Municipal Utilities aims to collect as much information as possible by the deadline.

