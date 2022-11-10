Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton on asphalt plant sales and issues at the brush dump

Local News November 10, 2022 Jennifer Thies
City of Trenton Website
Trenton City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton reports this has been a “really good year” at the Trenton asphalt plant. The city recently received numbers through the end of October.

 

 

Urton comments that total is more than usual for the asphalt plant.

 

 

There is a set price for selling to private contractors or the Missouri Department of Transportation.

 

 

Urton notes the street superintendent has a list of which city streets are designated for improvement.

 

 

Trenton has a brush dump on the east end of town for residential brush.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports there have been problems with contractors and others dumping illegally.

 

 

Urton says someone with the street department opens the gate at 6:30 or 7 o’clock in the morning and closes it at 2:30 or 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

He notes part of the problem is the type of items being left there.

 

 

Urton asks residents to report it to the police if they see someone at the brush dump after hours in the evening or on weekends, so illegal dumping can be stopped.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer Thies

