Trenton City Administrator reports on 17th Street Bridge and proposed improvements at water treatment plant

On top of reports and public comment, the Trenton City Council agenda Monday night only included one topic. No mention was made last evening of the Planning and Zoning recommendations from last week, one to deny a cell phone tower at a specific location in Trenton and the other to approve the downtown historic district.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson said both are expected to be considered next month. She noted the contractor for the Verizon tower wanted to wait a month. Mrs. Simpson said the historic district designation has to go before the Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission second time before it advances to the city council for a public hearing and eventually, an ordinance.

In his report to the Trenton City Council, administrator Ron Urton reported the concrete is complete for the 17th Street Bridge deck. He noted work was being done on the retaining wall for the west end and fill for the approaches. This week, Urton said the bridge railing is to be put up.

Regarding proposed improvements at the water treatment plant, Urton said a specialty contractor thinks the clarifier basins’ framework can be modified and re-used. That company, he said, is running calculations to check on the modifications.

Work continues at the Trenton airport. Urton said the contractor has most of the fill placed and is working on stabilizing the soil and placed the aggregate sub-base. The project is being done to raise the location above the flood plain as it someday may be the site of a new hangar.

Urton said the TMU utility department has received high praise from superintendents for the Orscheln contractor, Glovecon of Fulton; and from Phillips Hardy of Boonville. Urton said each commented to him how the utility crews were great to work with and the easiest to work with among projects they’ve done.

