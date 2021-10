Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Cinema will host a free movie night on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Admission will be free to see The Addams Family 2 at the theater.

Movie showtimes will be held at 1:30 and 6:30 pm, with the film lasting one hour and 33 minutes. Seating will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be 40 seats per show.

The Citizens Bank and Trust sponsor the Trenton Cinema Movie Night on October 9, 2021.

Related