Trenton Cinema invites community to free movie screening of “The Polar Express”

Local News November 30, 2023November 30, 2023 KTTN News
The Trenton Cinema is set to host a festive event featuring a free Christmas movie on December 16. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m., with the much-loved holiday film “The Polar Express” scheduled to screen at 10:30 a.m. across the cinema’s three screens.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary popcorn, candy, and drinks during the show.

The cinema has a capacity to accommodate 300 guests. Seating will be allocated on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis for this special holiday screening at Trenton Cinema.

