Video: Trenton Church of the Nazarene to host Grand Ole Opry performer Daryl Mosley

Local News January 24, 2022January 24, 2022 KTTN News
Daryll Mosley Grand Ole Opry Performer
Trenton Church of the Nazarene will host a recording artist and singer for the service on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Daryl Mosley is an award-winning veteran performer at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He’s expected to share a variety of country-gospel songs he has written and composed. Mosley also will offer stories of his life and ministry as well as his personal testimony of Jesus.

A free-will offering will be received when the Church of the Nazarene hosts Daryl Mosley on February 13 for the 9:30 morning service. The church suggests arriving early as seating may be limited.

For information, call the church at 660-359-5374

 

