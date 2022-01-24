Video: Trenton Church of the Nazarene to host Grand Ole Opry performer Daryl Mosley

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Trenton Church of the Nazarene will host a recording artist and singer for the service on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Daryl Mosley is an award-winning veteran performer at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He’s expected to share a variety of country-gospel songs he has written and composed. Mosley also will offer stories of his life and ministry as well as his personal testimony of Jesus.

A free-will offering will be received when the Church of the Nazarene hosts Daryl Mosley on February 13 for the 9:30 morning service. The church suggests arriving early as seating may be limited.

For information, call the church at 660-359-5374

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Related