Trenton charged with abandonment of a corpse now faces charges of theft; two others arrested in Grundy County on warrants

A Trenton man charged with felony abandonment of a corpse in July in connection with a death at a west Trenton residence faces stealing charges.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen has been charged with felony stealing and misdemeanor stealing, stemming from early July. He was already in custody and arrested on August 24th on the stealing charges. He is to be held on no bond on those charges, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.

Kitchen is accused of appropriating two ATM debit cards issued by Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri without the consent of the owner and appropriating United States currency with a value of more than $150 without the consent of the owner.

Information submitted by Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett says Kitchen is a prior and persistent offender and is punishable by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment in that he has been convicted of two or more felonies. Those convictions include in Daviess County Circuit Court in November 2002 of possession of a controlled substance and in Harrison County Circuit Court in February 2004 of voluntary manslaughter. The Harrison County conviction was on a change of venue from Mercer County.

Kitchen is next scheduled in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on the abandonment of a corpse charge also September 13th.

Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross previously reported a deceased person was found at 431 West 11th Street in Trenton on July 9th. The identity of the individual has not yet been released by authorities.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office also reports the arrest of two individuals on August 24th on capias warrants.

Forty-eight-year-old Kristin Kay Hess of Lone Tree, Colorado allegedly failed to appear in court on felony possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Thirty-six-year-old Timothy Alexander Ledbetter of Trenton allegedly violated his probation on an original felony charge of driving while revoked or suspended. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only.

Hess and Ledbetter are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 8th.