Trenton Chamber recognizes community leaders at annual banquet ceremony

The Organization of the Year, Business of the Year, and Pillar of the Community were recognized at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on September 21.

The Organization of the Year is Church Women United. Chamber Board Chairman-elect Chad Boyd reported that the Church Women United Thrift Shop opened in 1974. He said more than 20 community and student organizations help at the shop, and Church Women United gives to more than 60 organizations. It gave back $114,000 to the community last year.

Leslie Hixson accepted the award on behalf of Church Women United. She had banquet attendees stand up if they volunteered, donated to, or purchased something from the thrift shop. She said the name of the organization is important.

The Business of the Year is Cox Dentistry. Boyd reported Cox Dentistry has existed for more than 100 years and spans four generations. He said Forrest Curtis Cox I started the business, and Forrest Curtis Cox II followed in his father’s footsteps. Paul Cox and Andy Cox are the other two generations and currently practice dentistry.

Paul and Andy Cox accepted the award. Paul Cox said Cox Dentistry was proud to be in the community for 100 years. He commented there may be more generations to come.

The Pillar of the Community is Tom Stickler. Boyd reported Stickler had a long career with the Rock Island Railroad and was an engineer for other railroads. However, Stickler is best known for being Trenton’s own Santa Claus. Boyd said a chance encounter at Silver Dollar City led Stickler to being a professional Santa Claus and working for the Naturally Santa Company.

Stickler accepted his award. He shared that one time when he played Santa, the children knew more about Santa than he did. He felt like he needed some training.

Auctioneer Scott Roy took bids for various items from area businesses in a live auction. Proceeds went to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Post Views: 39