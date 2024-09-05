Trenton Chamber of Commerce to host banquet at Black Silo Winery

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of its annual awards, set to be presented at the upcoming chamber banquet. According to Chamber Board Member Lauren Dannar, the honorees for this year’s awards include Tom Stickler for the Pillar of the Community, Church Women United as the Organization of the Year, and Cox Family Dentistry as the Business of the Year.

Dannar elaborated on the selection process undertaken by the chamber board, highlighting the criteria used to identify individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the Trenton community.

The chamber banquet is scheduled for September 21 at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton. The event will commence with a social hour starting at 6 p.m., during which a cash bar will be available. Chamber Executive Director Kayla Graham mentioned that a full meal would not be served; instead, attendees could enjoy a selection of appetizers and finger foods.

The program is set to begin at 7 p.m. and an auction featuring items donated by local businesses will be held.

Tickets for the event are priced at $40 per person, while a table for eight can be reserved for $300. Individual tickets can be purchased at Century 21 in Trenton or through the Eventbrite platform. For those interested in reserving a table, Graham advises contacting Banquet Coordinator Melissa Purkapile at Century 21.

Proceeds from the September 21 banquet will support the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and its initiatives.

