Trenton Chamber of Commerce to hold Missouri Day decorating contests

Local News September 15, 2021 Jennifer Thies
Missouri Day Festival
The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Missouri Day decorating contests. The theme is “What it means to be a Missourian.”

There are business and residential categories for the yard and porch contest, sponsored by Citizens Bank and Trust. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in the window contest, sponsored by the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri.

Cash prizes will be awarded for both contests. Awards will be given during the Missouri Day Opening Ceremony at the First Baptist Church October 14th at 7 o’clock at night.

The deadline for entries is October 12th at 5 o’clock in the evening.

Contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to enter the Missouri Day yard and porch and window decorating contests at 660-359-4324.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

