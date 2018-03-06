Trenton Chamber of Commerce announces honorees for annual chamber banquet

Trenton Chamber of Commerce has announced honorees for the annual chamber banquet coming up March 16th.

To be recognized as the organization of the year is the 548th transportation company of the Army National Guard. The unit is based in Trenton and returned home in late January from a nine-month deployment to the countries of Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria.

To be honored as businesses of the year by the Trenton chamber are the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri as a large business; and Trenton Hometown Pharmacy as the small business. The chamber reports both have gone above and beyond in serving the community.

They will join pillars of the year: Cathy Smith and Gary Schuett in recognition of their service.

Banquet reservations are still being accepted at the Chamber of Commerce office at 617 Main in downtown Trenton. The March 16th event, using the theme “Trenton Grammys,” will be at New Hope Training Center in north Trenton.

