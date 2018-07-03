Trenton Chamber of Commerce announces change in location of fireworks display

The location has been changed for Trenton’s fireworks display Tuesday night, July 3rd.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman says due to dry conditions, the fireworks will now be discharged from the fairgrounds grandstand area instead of the Rock Barn. The display is to begin at approximately 9:30 tonight and individuals watching the fireworks are asked NOT to sit in the grandstand bleachers for safety reasons.

As for discharging fireworks by individuals within the city of Trenton, city ordinance allows the public to discharge fireworks until 10 o’clock Tuesday night, July 3rd as well as Wednesday, July 4th on Independence Day from 8 o’clock in the morning to midnight.

