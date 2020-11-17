Trenton Chamber of Commerce and license office announces closure to move into new location

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and license office will be closed from November 23rd to 27th to move the offices to their new location and observe Thanksgiving.

The offices will reopen at 1846 East Ninth Street in the Eastgate Shopping Center on the morning of November 30th at 8 o’clock. Chamber President Debbie Carman previously said the new location at Eastgate will have more space inside and additional parking.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and license office have been at 611 East Ninth Street since April 2019 after a fire at the former location at Seventh and Main streets in February 2019.

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares