Trenton Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for Business of the Year

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Businesses of the Year to be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet March 15th.

A business being honored as the large or small Business of the Year must be a Chamber member. Large businesses are considered those with 20 employees or more, small businesses are those with less than 20 employees.

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Raina Siemer says anyone may nominate a business with nomination forms due by February 15th.

Those interested in making a nomination may come to the Chamber Office at 617 Main Street in Trenton. They may also have a nomination form sent to them by calling the office at 359-4324.