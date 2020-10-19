Trenton Chamber announces winners of yard and window decorating contests

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced winners in contests offered for the Missouri Day Festival.

In residential yard decorating, first place went to Joyce Wilcox at 20-03 Haddox Street. Second place was won by Jim and Bonita Price at 808 West 11th Street.

In the business category, first place was won by American Family Insurance at 1517 East 9th Street in Trenton. Second place went to Chumbley’s Bar and Grill at 201 East 8th Street. The yard decorating contest was sponsored by Citizen’s Bank and Trust of Trenton.

In the window decorating contest, first place was won by the Preceptor Nu chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for its display at Citizens Bank and Trust.

The window decorating contest was sponsored by the Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri.

