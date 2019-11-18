Trenton businesses pass alcohol compliance check with zero failures

Trenton Police and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force conducted alcohol retail outlet compliance checks in Trenton on Saturday, November 16.

Chief Rex Ross announces the underage person, working on behalf of the task force, was not able to complete any purchases at dozen retail establishments and bars in Trenton.

The Task Force provides the underage person, the funds to purchase alcoholic beverages, and pays for all Police officers overtime to work the investigations.

Trenton Police Department and the Task Force have conducted compliance checks for the last several years in order to eliminate mistakes by employees and identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors.

Authorities say they will continue with additional training opportunities for the businesses and employees on legal requirements and compliance.

