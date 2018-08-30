Trenton business among recipients of federal funds to enhance rural broadband access

A Trenton based business is among recipients of federal funding to enhance high-speed broadband service.

According to the Connect America Fund, phase two, auction recipient bidder summary, Mid States Services will be awarded $1,868,059 in federal funding. The information shows 358 assigned locations. There are 11 recipients in Missouri for the rural broadband auction awards.

The Federal Communications Commission this week announced the funding to allow more of rural America to have access to high-speed broadband internet.

Like this: Like Loading...