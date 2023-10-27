Trenton Building Inspector’s busy month leads to citations

Between September 14 and October 18, Trenton conducted 17 building inspections. Building Inspector Wes Barone noted that eight inspections pertained to rentals, six addressed right-of-way issues, and three focused on dangerous building conditions.

During this period, authorities issued nine building permits. As of October 18, the year-to-date figures included 55 building permits and 21 right-of-way permits.

The Building Inspector’s report also highlighted enforcement activities, with five citations or notices and one case appearing on the court docket from September 14 through October 18. Additionally, the city issued 214 business licenses for the year.