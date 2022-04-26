Trenton Building Inspector reports on inspections and permits

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There were 58 building inspections in Trenton from March 9th to April 18th.

Trenton Building Inspector Wes Barone reports that 23 of those were rental inspections. There were 20 inspections for new construction, 11 pre-permit, three right-of-ways, and one dangerous building issue.

Out of eight permit applications, three were for building, and three were for occupancy. There were two right-of-way permits.

The building inspector’s report shows 10 zoning issues or notices, five nuisance calls or inspections, and four cases in court.