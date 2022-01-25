Trenton Building Inspector reports on inspections and permit applications

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Trenton Building Inspector Wes Barone has submitted a report of inspections, permit applications, and other matters from December 10, 2021, through January 6, 2022.

During that time, there were 21 inspections total. Six of those were rental, and six were pre-permit. There were also five new construction and four right-of-way inspections.

There were eight permit applications. Four were being built, two were occupational, and two were right-of-way permit applications.

The building inspector’s report shows 12 nuisance calls or inspections, five zoning issues or notices, and six cases in court.

