Twenty-four building inspections took place in Trenton from March 22nd to April 18th.

Building Inspector Wes Barone reports seven were for rental, six were for the right of way, five each were for new construction and pre-permit, and one for a dangerous building issue.

There were four permits issued. Three were for building, and one was for the right of way.

The Building Inspector’s Report shows six citations or notices and one case in court.

