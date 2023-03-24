Trenton Building and Nuisance Board, Trenton City Council to meet on March 27th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet before the Trenton City Council on March 27th. Both meetings will be held at Trenton City Hall and be available on Zoom. The Building and Nuisance Board meeting will be available at this link and the city council meeting will be available at this link.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss at least nine properties at 6 pm. The agenda shows three properties listed under declaration of a nuisance, three under public hearing, two for findings of fact, and one for a certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

There will also be updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances on March 27th at 7 pm that would adopt the budgets for the City of Trenton and Trenton Municipal Utilities.

The agenda also includes a closed session for discussion of real estate.

Related