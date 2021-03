Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss several properties next week. The board will meet at the Trenton City Hall on March 22nd at 6 o’clock in the evening. The meeting can be viewed on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86703445784.

The agenda includes three properties under declaration of a nuisance and one under findings of fact. They are also to be updated on current structures and nuisances.

