Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to recommend increase in cost-sharing for demolition of buildings

In what officials hope will increase interest by property owners in tearing down dilapidated structures, Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board plans to recommend an increase the financial commitment the city makes in a cost-sharing arrangement. The current city budget has allocated $30,000 for demolition costs.

For several years, the city had offered up to $1,750 per location with owners paying the balance of the demolition costs. The recommendation made at Monday nights’ meeting increases the city portion up to $2,500 per location. The recommendation is to be considered at a city council meeting next month.

Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender reported Red Rock is making progress on the demolition of four structures in Trenton. For the 2019-20 fiscal year, the city already has four signed letters of intent for owners to participate in the next round of demolition projects. The signers and the targeted location include Don Warren for 206 Ellison; Karen Todd for 200 West 7th Street; Russell and Bea Shaw for 1409 Lulu; and Bret and Penny Buswell for property at 1314 Norton.

The city has dangerous building certificates recorded on a total of 20 real estate properties in Trenton. The Building and Nuisance Board removed 402 East 17th Street, owned by Penny Bell, from the list of dangerous buildings. The board declared a nuisance for 809 Main Street owned by Daniel Harkins.

Advancing to a public hearing next month is 401 East 7th Street belonging to Tuyen and Nancy Vu. A building at 607 West Crowder. owned by John Danks, was moved from findings of fact to certificate of a dangerous building.

The board also granted extensions of time to seven locations in Trenton to allow for progress to be made on requested repairs. Six locations received 90-day extensions and one other structure, at 1618 Mable Street, got a 30-day extension of time.

Six members of the building and nuisance board attended Monday night’s meeting at Trenton City Hall.