The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss several properties at its next meeting.

Properties to be discussed at the Trenton City Hall on the evening of Monday, September 28, 2020, at 6 o’clock includes one under declaration of a nuisance and three under public hearing. The meeting will be available to watch on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83211803402.

The agenda also includes an update on current structures and nuisances.

