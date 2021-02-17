Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet on February 22nd

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss several properties next week.

The meeting at the Trenton City Hall will be Monday evening, February 22nd, at 6 o’clock. The agenda will include one property each, listed under the declaration of a nuisance, findings of fact, and certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

Owners of the property being discussed can attend the meeting at city hall, but other community members are asked to watch on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82103331010.

Other items on the agenda include an update on three current structures and an update on nuisances.

